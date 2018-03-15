‘Voice note’ policewoman on extended leave

NALINEE SEELAL

A POLICEWOMAN assigned to the Traffic Unit in the Western Division, who issued two traffic tickets to the wife of former government minister Howard Chin Lee, is still on extended sick leave.

The officer, who has four years’ service, is reportedly yet to be interviewed by the Professional Standards Bureau, which is probing alleged misconduct on her part.

On February 16, the officer gave Chin Lee’s wife two tickets in Westmoorings. She took to social media and posted a voice note about the incident making certain allegations. Chin Lee responded via social media and the Professional Standards Bureau’s officers were mandated to investigate.

They tried to interview the officer, who initially submitted sick leave for 14 days, then applied for another 14 days. This was further extended. PSB officers said they tried to contact the officer but were unsuccessful.

Sources at the Police Social and Welfare Association said the officer had made initial contact with the association when the voice note went viral, but had made no further contact since then.