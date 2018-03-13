Work starts on landslip in Agostini
Commuters making the journey from Rio Claro to Mayaro have had to deal with traffic congestion in the Agostini area. But now MP for Mayaro/Rio Claro Rushton Paray says repair and rehabilitation work on the landslip there have begun.
This, he says, is expected to be completed within 90-120 days. Until then there will be single-lane traffic in the area.
Drivers are advised to use the Ecclesville alternative route, which is also in bad condition but is passable at present.