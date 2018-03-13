West to appear before Special Select Committee

Police Complaints Authority director David West.

NALINEE SEELAL

CHAIRMAN of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) David West is expected to appear before a Special Select Committee of Parliament today at 2 pm to be questioned about the PCA’s investigation into one of the nominees for Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Sources said the PCA was investigating one of the shortlisted nominees for the two posts and this was brought to the attention of the Police Service Commission, but was allegedly disregarded. When the Special Select Committee was informed of this, it decided to have the PCA chairman appear before it.

It remained unclear yesterday if the interview with West will be in camera or will be televised live on the Parliament Channel.

Newsday understands that apart from West the SSC will wind up its questioning of members of KPMG, the firm selected to assist the PSC in vetting candidates.

The SSC will also complete its questioning of former PSC chairman Therese Marie Gomes and other members of the PSC.

After those interviews, the SSC will meet to discuss the findings and submit a report to the House of Representatives at the end of the month. The SSC has been told at earlier sittings that there were 54 applicants for the positions of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, of whom four were ineligible.

There were four applications for CoP, 26 for DCP, and 20 applied for both positions.

In January the PSC submitted the names of acting Deputy Commissioner Deodat Dulalchan and acting DCP Harold Phillip as Deputy Commissioners. The Lower House rejected them and the Government and Opposition agreed to set up the committee.