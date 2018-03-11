Point highway restarts next month

Highway inspection: Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan takes a first hand view during a tour on a segment of the San Fernando to Point Fortin highway at South Trunk Road, La Romaine yesterday. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Construction on all portions of the San Fernando to Point Fortin highway will begin by the end of next month.

This, according to Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan who spoke to reporters while on a tour of Package 2A of the project. Sinanan said 2A runs from Bamboo Junction La Romaine to the first bridge on the Mosquito Creek, a 2.2 km stretch. “One of the major aspects of this that we are looking forward to is that actually starting the phase from Point Fortin coming back to San Fernando, we expect an award to be made on that contract in the next week,” he said.

“So what we will have is work on both ends of this highway, we will have work starting from Point Fortin and work starting from San Fernando continuing and the creek should be awarded shortly- so we will have work on both ends and in the centre.”

Sinanan said the project had been divided into several packages and the total cost was $91million.