No new charges for A&V official
NALINEE SEELAL
A senior official of A&V Oil and Gas was released shortly after 9 pm on Saturday after spending more than 48 hours in police custody. He was charged on Thursday night by ASP Chandool of the Professional Standards Bureau with obstruction of justice and was scheduled to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Friday.
However the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions advised the police to do a second identification parade because a new witness had come forward.
The parade was done on Sunday, however the witness failed to identify the official and he was allowed to leave the San Fernando police station on Saturday night after being granted bail .
The 63-year-old man is to appear before a San Fernando magistrate today.
Police said a witness made a report to the Professional Standards Bureau and this led to an investigation. Police got statements from the witness and others and also viewed footage from a surveillance camera.
The matter was referred to the DPP’s office which, on Wednesday, advised police to charge the man.