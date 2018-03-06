Second-largest Lotto ever – $25.5 million

This country’s second largest lotto jackpot – $25.5 million – can be yours once you purchase the winning ticket for tonight’s draw, after no one chose the winning numbers in last Saturday’s draw: 2, 6, 23, 24, 34 and the Powerball 9.

Speaking to Newsday, chairman of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) Eustace Nancis wished the best of luck to everyone around the country who will be participating in the game.

“This is the second largest Lotto we have had in the country,” he said. The largest was $34 million.

“I want to wish the best of luck to all the people who will be partaking in the game and best of luck to the person who purchases the winning ticket. Everyone should take it simple at this time and let us enjoy the moment when you have something huge like this happening in our country.”

Asked about the possibility of the machines being rigged, Nancis said, “I have no comment on that. We will be celebrating 50 years soon. The National Lotteries Board has been around for 50 years and I think there is no comment on that.” At one of several NLCB booths around Port of Spain, a Lotto operator who wished not to be named said she expects the lines to get longer in the coming days.

“The Lotto jackpot is bigger for Wednesday night, and more people will invest more money to have more chances in winning the jackpot. But then again all you need is one ticket to win,” she said.

Newsday visited the Lotto booth in Excellent Stores on Frederick Street, where several players were asked what they would do with the $25.5 million if they won. Most said they would buy their dream home. One player, who only gave her name as Natalie from Diego Martin, said, “The first thing I would do is give thanks and try to relax. The first thing I would buy is a house for my family and give some to charity.”

Felix, a carpenter from San Juan, said he has been playing for years, and was driving around different districts to buy tickets.

“I have been a gamer for years and I have been lucky sometimes. If I win on Wednesday night I will see about my family properly, fix up my house and take a good vacation,” he said.