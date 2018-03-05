Minister tweets update on Bagatelle pavilion
DIEGO Martin North/East MP, Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday provided a photo update of the progress of the new sport pavilion in Diego Martin.
On his official Twitter account, Imbert posted a photograph of the pavilion and said, “New Bagatelle Pavilion in northern Diego Martin nearing completion.”
He also added the tag “#MPDMNEoutandabout.” The new sporting facility is located in the middle of the Diego Martin North/East, West and Central constituencies.
When completed the facility will include a 500 seater pavilion as well as courts for basketball and netball and specialised nets for cricket.