Monday 5 March 2018
Local

Minister tweets update on Bagatelle pavilion

DIEGO Martin North/East MP, Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday provided a photo update of the progress of the new sport pavilion in Diego Martin.

On his official Twitter account, Imbert posted a photograph of the pavilion and said, “New Bagatelle Pavilion in northern Diego Martin nearing completion.”

He also added the tag “#MPDMNEoutandabout.” The new sporting facility is located in the middle of the Diego Martin North/East, West and Central constituencies.

When completed the facility will include a 500 seater pavilion as well as courts for basketball and netball and specialised nets for cricket.

