TT ratifies Paris Agreement
THIS country has ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change and Government initiated certain steps ahead of the ratification.
In a statement, Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said TT deposited its instrument of ratification to the Paris Agreement on February 22, at United Nations Headquarters in New York.
The statement said through ratification of the agreement, TT has confirmed its intended Nationally Determined Contribution (iNDC), the iNDC has officially become the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and the formal commitment of this nation to reducing greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Agreement.
“This commitment means that we will have to reduce cumulative greenhouse gas emissions by 15 per cent from industry, power generation and the transport sector by 2030 from a business as usual baseline,” the ministry said.
Among the steps taken by the ministry ahead of the ratification were the development of an NDC Implementation Plan and design of a Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) system to track the implementation of the NDC and by extension the Paris Agreement.
The next stages will include rolling out the NDC Implementation Plan in consultation and cooperation with the key stakeholders in the identified sectors, including a testing of the MRV.