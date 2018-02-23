Committee to meet on CoP selection

NALINEE SEELAL

ACTING Director of Personnel Administration (DPA) Parbatie Maraj as well as former chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Dr Marie Therese Gomes and existing members of the PSC, will appear before a special select committee (SSC) of Parliament to give information on the process used in the selection for Commissioner and two Deputy Commissioners of Police.

The public hearings will begin at 9 am today at the Parliament building. All the people listed to appear before the SSC have indicated their willingness to attend the hearing and provide the necessary information requested by members of the committee. Sources revealed that among issued to be discussed is the the selection process and criterion used in determining the names of officers placed on a list for top candidates for Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners.

The PSC submitted the name of Acting Deputy Commissioner Deodat Dulalchan and Acting DCP Harold Phillip for the position of Deputy Commissioner. The Lower House has since rejected the PSC’s selection and the Special Select Committee was agreed upon by the Government and the Opposition.

The committee has been mandated to report back to Parliament by March 31.

Members of the SSC are Housing Minister Randall Mitchell, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, La Brea MP Nicole Olivierre, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal and Chaguanas West MP Ganga Singh.