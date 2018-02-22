Ministry, police probe student groping video

YVONNE WEBB

A VIDEO of two school boys engaged in what appears to be inappropriate touching, which has since gone viral on social media, is now engaging the attention of the Ministry of Education and the police.

Ministry officials confirmed the investigation after the video was posted online which showed two male students from a prestige school in San Fernando, engaged in what appears to be inappropriate touching. The ministry has asked the school’s principal for a report.

The video shows one boy lying on the lap of another boy who is sitting on a bench. The boy in the seated position runs his hands through his colleague’s hair and then grabs his privates. There are other boys in the video. Several months ago, another video of two boys from a school in Port of Spain, engaged in similar behaviour, was dismissed by Education Minister Anthony Garcia as, “child’s play.”

President of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Lynsley Doodhai yesterday said the ministry must thoroughly investigate the incident to establish the facts. He said the ministry must find whether this is an isolated incident or it if it is widespread and supply necessary support to the boys involved, if this is deemed necessary.

Doodhai said TTUTA is very concerned about the actions of the boys in the video and urged teachers to instil proper values in their students and the kind of behaviour expected of them. A police source said there could be a criminal outcome as it relates to sexual touching or sexual grooming.

Chairman of the Children’s Authority Hanif Benjamin said the authority has received a copy of the video.

“The Children’s Authority has the video, which shows schoolboys engaged in inappropriate behaviour. The Authority contacted the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry to provide initial intervention.

“As a significant partner in child protection, the SSSD provides psycho-social, educational and behavioural services for students. The Authority will continue to engage with the Division to identify any further interventions that may be required,” Benjamin said.