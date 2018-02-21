Decision soon on President’s House

THE Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) said on Tuesday a decision will soon be made on the award of a contract for restoration works on President House. Responding to queries from Newsday, Udecott said the tender process for this project has been completed.

Udecott also said it has received no request or brief for refurbishment of the nearby President’s Cottage. The company said the cottage, which is located close to President’s House was rennovated and fully refurbished in 2014.