Animals at fete alarm party goers

One of the birds on show to Moka patrons amid the noise

While fete goers at Meet Me In Paradise fete held at the St Andrew’s Golf Club (Moka) on Carnival Sunday were having a good time, animals at the petting zoo brought to the site as an added attraction were under intense stress from the loud music. Several patrons though have expressed outrage at what they described as “cruelty” imposed on the animals, including macaws, owls and snakes and are begging those in charge to exercise better sense and judgment.

When contacted for comments, the Emperor Valley Zoo which conducts Zoo to You events stated that this was an ill-conceived idea on the part of the promoter and the provider. A source at the zoo indicated that a request from the promoter had been turned down and advice given that this was not an appropriate event to exhibit animals. The intense noise from the fete would stress the animals and this would be considered animal cruelty, the zoo official stated.