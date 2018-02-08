Children’s Authority: Put children first

The Children’s Authority is urging parents, caregivers and guardians to make the safety of children their first priority during the Carnival season.

The Authority, in a press release, said it is aware that Carnival generates an increase in social activities, especially for adults. Therefore, when making plans to attend events, parents and guardians should also make arrangements to ensure their children are safe.

The Authority adds that leaving younger children at home in the care of older children is not an option and every attempt should be made to leave children in the care of a trusting and responsible adult.

While many persons do not take part in Carnival events, they may decide to register children in a camp.

The Authority advises parents and guardians to know the adults and camp supervisors who will be interacting with their child and request an itinerary of events.

The public is reminded that child abandonment and neglect are offences that are liable to fines and imprisonment. Therefore, parents and guardians are urged to put measures in place for the protection and care of their children.

Following are additional guidelines to ensure children’s safety, as provided by the authority:

· Children should not be left unsupervised in vehicles;

· When leaving children in the care of an adult, it should be a trusted person, however;

· Keep open communication with your children so they feel comfortable reporting inappropriate behaviour;

· Monitor your child’s interaction with adults who show abnormal affection towards the child;

· Set rules for teenagers. Know where they are at all times and let them check in often when away from home;

· Monitor children at all times when at the beach, by the river or a swimming pool. Never allow a child to go into the water alone;

· Develop a family plan so children do not get lost.

The Authority reminded that public that child protection is everyone’s business and all incidents of child abuse, abandonment and neglect should be reported to the Police at 999 or to our 24-hour hotlines at 996 or 800-2014.