Rosalind’s back

Local delights: Veteran designer Rosalind Gabriel’s Buy Local presentation won the large band category of the Red Cross Children’s Carnival at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain yesterday. Photos by Sureash Cholai

After taking a break from mas for Carnival 2017, mas designer Rosalind Gabriel returned to win the large band category at the Red Cross Children’s Carnival yesterday.

Gabriel told Sunday Newsday she had already started preparing the presentation, Buy Local, with which she won yesterday at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain when she became sick in 2016.

“I really thought at that time that my mas production days were over but in October 2017, I began to feel a little better and started production in November. I never liked to start something and don’t finish it so I decided to give it a shot.”

She said her mind was willing but her body was not as energetic as it used to be so she could not say if this was her last year producing mas.

Although she won in the large band category, band of the year went to Classix Productions with its presentation, Le Grands Masque. The band also won the medium band category with its portrayal of masques from different cultures.

Sections included the Mas Grande Ball, National Masques, Masques of the Chinese Dragon, Masques of Venice, Masques of the Hawaiian Tiki, Masques of the Totem, and more. The costumes were unique and colourful and the masqueraders seemed to be enjoying themselves fully as they danced, chipped, and waved.

Coco Lily Productions won the small band category with their presentation of Carnival Around D’ World, which highlighted costumes from carnivals in the Canary Islands, Venice, Africa, and India.

All participants, including individual masqueraders, enjoyed the good weather and the music provided. Although a wider variety of music is usually played at the Red Cross Children’s Carnival, it is usually an indicator of Road March. This year, it seemed to be a race between Machel Montano and Superblue’s Soca Kingdom, and Iwer George’s Savannah, with Patrice Roberts’ Sweet Fuh Days at a distant third. Also played regularly was Inside the Festival by Ultimate Rejects and Hello by Kes the Band.

Rae Smith, communications director for the TT Red Cross Society, said he was very happy with the way the show turned out. He said there was an improvement in attendance from last year, and there had been an increased level of creativity from the bands in recent years.

He said there were challenges getting sponsors to come on board but expressed appreciation for the show’s loyal sponsors. He also thanked all the volunteers who assisted in the smooth running of the show, including 15 students from the Pacific Lutheran University in Washington.

Also in attendance was its patron, Reema Carmona, and her husband, President Anthony Carmona.