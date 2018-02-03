Narine glad Red Force back in winning form

TT Red Force spinner Sunil Narine after snatching five wickets against CCC Marooners.

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force spinner Sunil Narine was elated that the team got back to winning ways against the CCC Marooners in the Regional Super50 tournament, on Thursday.

The Red Force were humiliated in its opening match of the tournament on Tuesday, after suffering a 171-run defeat to Barbados Pride. The Red Force bounced back with a convincing nine-wicket win over the Marooners on Thursday.

Narine led the way for TT ending with remarkable figures of 7.4 overs, two maidens, 10 runs and five wickets to dismiss Marooners for 101 in 25.4 overs. In reply, Evin Lewis slammed an unbeaten 70 off 41 deliveries as TT raced to 102/1 in 11.2 overs.

Narine was happy the team could fight back after an embarrassing defeat in the first match. “Losing a game like that it is very good to come out and win your next game. It is most important that you get back on a winning note and try to forget about the bad performances and let the team go forward,” Narine said.

Narine was glad to contribute, but said it is more important to win matches whether you perform or not. Narine said, “It is always a good feeling (to bowl well). It has been a while (since) I bowled so much overs. It is nice being able to go out there and represent your country and performing and getting a win, I think is most important. Winning cricket games is the most important thing, whether you perform or you don’t perform.”

Narine commended Lewis for his brilliant performance with the bat. “He (Lewis) gives you that sense of belief that no matter what total a team gets once he bats 25 to 30 overs he is going to give you that start that you want, and hopefully the guys could rally around him and bat through...and see what happens.”

Red Force will play Hampshire from 9 am today.