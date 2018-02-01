Huge turnout for aerobics burnout
Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, Terry Rondon, in conjunction with the Sangre Grande Festival Committee hosted an aerobics burnout on Wednesday at “Birdie Square” in Sangre Grande.
The event attracted scores of masqueraders eager to get their bodies toned for Carnival Monday and Tuesday.
“We sponsored the burnout, and after Carnival I want to continue it for the fitness lovers.
“It was a pleasure and I was really touched with the attendance last night and they really appreciated it.
There was a lot of people and they gave me the encouragement to continue this,” Rondon said yesterday.
Rondon thanked the instructors Chris and Cuela Portillo for their time and praised them for putting together a fun routine for everyone present.