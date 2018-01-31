Self defence for women

With violence against women increasing, the Association of Female Executives of TT (AFETT) took action by educating 16 females in methods of self defence.

Sherleen Young-Griffith, AFETT director of programmes said at their last monthly meeting for 2017, they wanted to address issues pertinent to its membership base.

She said the time was fitting for the month of January because it is just before Carnival. “The statistics from last year of women that were attacked and murdered, it was more than 50 women.

“We felt that it was the right time to have a self defence meeting because people are going out and it is not just for Carnival alone, there are women who work late, or who work very early so this is the reason for the class.

“On January 25, Sensie Warren Gil of TSK Martial Arts/Fight Club, and his three-girl-strong team, taught the attendees four basic but effective self-defence techniques that can assist them with raising their confidence levels in dealing with situations where they think or feel their personal safety is threatened or compromised,” Young-Griffith said.

She said the training took place at the Botanic Gardens’ orientation centre, Port of Spain.

In a release, AFETT said Woman Inspector Butler, Sargeant Jagroop and Woman Cpl Phillip of the TTPS shared details on what to do during a criminal attack.

AFETT also said the meeting included a health and wellness component, with an inspirational talk by life, health and wellness coach Elana Nathaniel who provided practical tips on living a healthier life.

The senior members of the Community Policing Unit shared a series of brochures, and reinforced to the attendees the actions to take should they become a victim of a crime.