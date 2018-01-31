Attorney forms Widows Support TT

Attorney Soraya Nanan, president of Widows Support TT.

Given the murder rate, there is dire need for an organisation to help widows and widowers pick up the pieces of their lives. With this in mind, San Fernando-based attorney Soraya Nanan has formed the group Widows Support TT.

A non-profit organisation, Nanan, 43, is hoping her group will provide grief support to widows, widowers and their children.

Nanan knows personally the pain and sense of hopelessness a person goes through on losing a loved one. She lost her husband, attorney Lincoln Nanan, to cancer in 2009.

At the time she was left with a one-year-old daughter.

Last year, on the occasion of International Widow’s Day, she formalised Widows Support TT and placed a newspaper advertisement inviting widows and widowers to join.

She established a website and a facebook page.

The group is on twitter and instagram, she added, and the feedback has been phenomenal as many have joined and are seeking the group’s assistance. The group’s motto is: “Let us lend support to others going through this journey, which is very real and raw to us. No man is an Island.”

Widows Support TT is on a membership drive and according to Nanan, it is her hope the group can establish outreach programmes, care package distribution, network and fundraising and peer counselling and support for children.