Stick men plan total boycott if prize not right

The future of the National Stickfighting competition will be determined today when the National Carnival Commission (NCC) meets with the players who boycotted last Friday’s preliminary round at Moruga.

NCC chairman Colin Lucas said yesterday, a stakeholders’ meeting between his organisation and the stickfighters has been scheduled for today to determine how they move forward.

If the other two legs of the competition, semi finals and finals, come off the semi finals will shift from Arima to Clifton Hill, Point Fortin.

Lucas said something happened to caused the shift, but did not elaborate. He said the finals will be held at the Queen’s Park Savannah as scheduled.

Lucas appealed to all parties to come to the table today, with a level head so they could arrive at an amicable resolution that would allow the events to take place and the stickfighting culture to prevail.

Stickfighting has always been a part of the indigenous culture and one which attracts large audiences, both local and foreign at Carnival time.

Last Friday, the stickfighters surprised the judges and the NCC, when they refused to participate in the competition, holding out for an increase in prize money.