115 steelbands get cheques

Minister of Community Development , Culture and Arts, Nyan Gabsby-Dolly presents cheque to David Balbosa of the South Central region, Carlan Harewood right, for the Northern region, and looking on is, 2nd from left, Pan Trinbago president Keith Diaz. Photo: Spain SUREASH CHOLAI

Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development Culture and the Arts, has said 115 unsponsored bands would receive cheques amounting to $1.3 million to assist them in their Panorama preparations.

Gadsby-Dolly spoke today at a distribution ceremony at the ministry at Nicholas Tower, Port of Spain.

She said it was "is a pleasure again to make this investment in the pan industry to be able to assist the unsponsored steelbands with their Panorama operations."

She also praised Sunday's Panorama semifinals, saying,

“The event was a very good one. It was one that saw the response by Pan Trinbago to the general sentiment that they showed me it would be shorter, and I think Pan Trinbago deserves a very warm congratulation for having a well run efficient show. I think it finished before 12 pm, which is a record at any Panorama."