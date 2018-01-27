PM: No conflict of interest
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday said there was no conflict of interest between members of the newly appointed Implementation Committee liaising with the private sector, Rowley also said the committee was not replacing the roles of InvesTT or the Economic Advisory Board.
At a post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s on January 11, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Stuart Young announced the establishment of the committee. He said the committee would report to the OPM outlining what projects the private sector wanted undertaken and how Government could assist in that process. Businessman Christian Mouttet is the committee’s chairman.
Other members are Richard Young (chairman of the TT International Finance Centre Management Company Ltd), Blair Ferguson, Shameer Mohammed (Caribbean Airlines chairman) and Gloria Jones Knapp from Tobago.