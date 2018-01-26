TTPS division heads summoned to meeting with PM
The heads of four police divisions who have been battling with a spate of murders in their respective divisions for the month were summoned to a meeting on Thursday afternoon by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as head of the National Security Council.
Statistics from the police revealed that the Port of Spain, Northern, Central and Southern Divisions accounted for most of the murders committed for the month thus far.
Up until yesterday the murder toll stood at 52, with five days remaining in the month.
There were 52 murders in January last year.