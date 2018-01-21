Just In
Monday 22 January 2018
Ravi Ragbir transferred by ICE from FL back to NY

TT-born immigration rights leader and executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City, Ravi Ragbir, in handcuffs after being detained by ICE officers in NYC during a scheduled check-in on January. PHOTO COURTESY AMY GOTTLIEB.

TT-born immigration rights activist Ravi Ragbir has been transferred back to New York (NY) after spending about a week at the Krome Service Processing Centre in Miami, Florida.

Although he became a lawful permanent resident — green card holder — in 1994, Ragbir faces deportation because of a 2001 wire fraud conviction.

An undated photo of Amy Gottlieb, wife of TT-born immigration rights leader Ravi Ragbir and associate director at the American Friends Service Committee. PHOTO COURTESY WILL COLEY.

Last Wednesday the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, announced Ragbir’s transfer but it wasn’t until Thursday that his wife and fellow immigration rights activist, Amy Gottlieb, was able to confirm his return.

Gottlieb told Newsday Ragbir was taken to Orange County Correctional Center near Goshen, NY — about an hour north of NYC.

Immigration rights leader and executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City, Ravi Ragbir, seen here in an undated photo, was unexpectedly detained by the US' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on January 11 during a scheduled check-in in NYC.
The TT-born Ragbir now faces permanent exile from the US, most likely back to TT from which he emigrated to the USA in February 1991 on a visitor’s visa.
PHOTO COURTESY NEW SANCTUARY NYC/KIRK CHEYFITZ.

“I heard from him around 9 pm (Thursday) night and spoke with him Friday morning. No developments in the case so far beyond the horribleness of him being in jail. I’m going to visit him so I’ll have more information then.”

Amy Gottlieb, wife of TT-born immigration rights leader Ravi Ragbir. In this January 15 photo, Gottlieb is seen addressing a Martin Luther King Jr ceremony at Judson Memorial Church, Greenwich Village, NYC where attendees were updated on her husband's dentention by officials from the US' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. Ragbir, executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City, was detained by ICE in NYC on Janury 11 during a scheduled check-in. He faces deportation because of a 2001 wire fraud conviction. PHOTO COURTESY WILL COLEY.

Ragbir, executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of NYC, was unexpectedly detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in NYC during a scheduled check-in on January 11.

