Ravi Ragbir transferred by ICE from FL back to NY

TT-born immigration rights leader and executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City, Ravi Ragbir, in handcuffs after being detained by ICE officers in NYC during a scheduled check-in on January. PHOTO COURTESY AMY GOTTLIEB.

TT-born immigration rights activist Ravi Ragbir has been transferred back to New York (NY) after spending about a week at the Krome Service Processing Centre in Miami, Florida.

Although he became a lawful permanent resident — green card holder — in 1994, Ragbir faces deportation because of a 2001 wire fraud conviction.

Last Wednesday the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, announced Ragbir’s transfer but it wasn’t until Thursday that his wife and fellow immigration rights activist, Amy Gottlieb, was able to confirm his return.

Gottlieb told Newsday Ragbir was taken to Orange County Correctional Center near Goshen, NY — about an hour north of NYC.

“I heard from him around 9 pm (Thursday) night and spoke with him Friday morning. No developments in the case so far beyond the horribleness of him being in jail. I’m going to visit him so I’ll have more information then.”

Ragbir, executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of NYC, was unexpectedly detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in NYC during a scheduled check-in on January 11.