Sunday 21 January 2018
PNM leader post up for election

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s post as political leader of the ruling PNM becomes vacant this year.

However, PNM chairman Franklin Khan yesterday could not say if Rowley would seek re-election as head of the party.

Khan’s post too will become vacant when the party holds internal elections for the positions of political leader, chairman, vice chairman and general secretary.

He made the announcement at yesterday’s post general council media briefing at Balisier House, Port of Spain.

The elections are due by mid-June.

