Real Mas mixed with modern style

Tracey Johnson-Casafranca will show Real Mas at Horizons.

Real Mas is the title of Tracey Johnson-Casafranca’s exhibition of Carnival-themed paintings. Her art focuses on traditional mas, juxtaposing the well-loved, old-time characters with her vivid modern style.

Johnson-Casafranca, a self-taught natural talent was encouraged by her family to study art history abroad, but her work remains grounded at home, a media release said. she finds beauty and interest in every-day objects.

Her technique and style are inspired and enhanced by her children, family, friends and pets.

The exhibition opens on January 30 at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James, from 7 pm to 8:30 pm, and will continue until February 17.

Daily hours are 9 am to 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday, and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.