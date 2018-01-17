Turnout for Max scarce at public viewings
A modest turnout of eight people sat in Woodford Square this morning, watching the screen set up by Government for public to view the state funeral of former president George Maxwell Richards.
The square, which can hold thousands, and is usually quite packed for Carnival activities was empty with the exception of a few elderly gentlemen who visit each other daily and the eight people who came specifically to pay their respects.
A similar situation was reported at Harris Promenade in San Fernando, where another screen was set up for public viewing and four people sat watching.
Earlier, schoolchildren from several city schools stood near the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) watching the procession.
Elsewhere in the capital, tourists, in groups and pairs, used maps to find their destinations and milled around on street corners, citizens rushed to and from stores and their workplaces and taxi drivers shouted their destinations through their car windows.