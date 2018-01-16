Tree falls in Woodford Square

This car barely escaped damage when a tree at Woodford Square fell yesterday afternoon.

If a tree falls in the forest no one may hear it, but if it falls in Woodford Square, the city springs into action.

Fire services, the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) and the Port of Spain City Corporation yesterday joined forces to clear away a massive fallen tree uprooted by strong winds and heavy rain.

The tree did not cause any damage, but it did cause traffic on Frederick Street as onlookers slowed down their cars to see what was going on and take pictures.

At about 1.05 pm yesterday, the tree, which stood on the northeastern side of the square, on Knox Street, came crashing down. It fell on power lines, and landed on the northern fence of the park.

As soon as the tree fell, staff at the the Port of Spain Corporation, which is across the street, called the fire services and TTEC. They arrived within minutes and up to press time were cutting the tree.

Newsday was told no one was hurt.