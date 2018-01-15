Police partners with soca stars for road safety

Head, Corporate Communications, of the TTPS, Ellen Lewis with reigning Soca Monarch Aaron ‘Voice’ St Louis.

Several of the country’s top billed artistes for Carnival 2018, have joined with the police to promote the message of responsible alcohol consumption in the run-up to and during the two-day festival.

A statement from the TTPS public affairs unit said the ‘Wrong Mix-Alcohol & Lyrics’ component of its TTPS iRoadsafe Public Awareness programme, launched in 2015, draws on the

tremendous influence and sway artistes appear to possess over music lovers and fete-goers.

The collaboration sees artistes encouraging the use of ‘designated drivers’ and discouraging the dangerous and illegal practice of ‘drinking and driving’.

“The artistes lend their voices to public service messages, which through an ongoing collaboration with television stations, local cable channels and radio stations, are aired to effect positive change in attitudes toward alcohol use,” the statement said.

Amongst the artistes collaborating with the TTPS for Carnival 2018 are reigning Soca Monarch, Aaron ‘Voice’ St Louis; Patrice Roberts; Nailah Blackman; Shal Marshall; Ravi B; Blaax; Lyrikal; Dev; Turner; Chucky; Idrees Saleem of the 2 Cents Movement and comedian and radio personality Ro’dey.

The road safety public service messages will be posted on the TTPS social media pages throughout the Carnival season, beginning today.