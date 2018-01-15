Law Association still investigating CJ

Douglas Mendes SC

President of the Law Association Douglas Mendes, SC, says the association is still probing allegations of misconduct against Chief Justice Ivor Archie. “We are still doing our work,” he said.

A committee – which comprises Mendes, vice president Rajiv Persad, Elton Prescott, SC, Theresa Hadad and Lynette Seebaran-Suite – has already given an interim report to the association’s council.

The committee is also expected to present Archie with its findings for his response.

The report will then be presented to the association’s membership to consider it and obtain directions on what steps to take.

Mendes, on Friday, said he could not say if the report will be made public.

The law body has also retained two senior counsel to advise on whether there are sufficient grounds to petition Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to invoke the impeachment provisions of section 137 of the Constitution to investigate the allegations against Archie.

They are former Belize attorney general Eamon Harrison Courtenay and president of the Grenada Bar Association Francis Alexis.

The association’s report will also be sent to them. Archie has denied the allegations against him, which include claims that he sought to expedite HDC housing for certain individuals and discussing judges’ security with Dillian Johnson, who was described as his friend.

Archie has admitted he has from time to time recommended people for HDC housing. Johnson’s lawyer Thalia Francis-Brooks on Thursday claimed he has received asylum in the United Kingdom.

However, a day later, the British High Commission in Port of Spain issued a press release stating that Francis-Brooks’ claims were false. Johnson was shot in his hand in December.