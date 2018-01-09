TTFA pay respect to football fan Richards

The late former President George Maxwell Richards, centre, has a laugh with ex-TT captain Dwight Yorke, left, and ex-forward Stern John, right, during a 2010 World Cup qualifier against Guatemala in Guatemala City in 2008.

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) boss David John-Williams has extended sincerest condolences to the family of former President of Trinidad and Tobago, George Maxwell Richards, following his passing on Monday night.

In a press release yesterday, John-Williams praised Richards as a committed supporter of the national team.

“Richards was a former patron of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and a regular guest in attendance at several of our international matches both on home soil and abroad. He travelled to witness several of the Trinidad and Tobago away matches during the famous 2006 World Cup qualifying campaign, including the final victory over Bahrain in November, 2005. The Wednesday before TT’s home leg playoff with Bahrain, Richards, President at the time, hosted visiting officials from the Bahrain FA and other TTFF officials at his official residence for dinner.

“Richards’ love and passion for football, including the Soca Warriors, defined him as much as his witty humour and engaging personality. We will be eternally grateful for his support towards football in Trinidad and Tobago.”