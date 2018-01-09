Three in court for Cocoyea Village robbery

Three men yesterday appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court charged with last week Thursday’s robbery at Time Savers supermarket, Cocoyea Village.

Junior Salena, 33, of La Romaine; Andy Phoolchan, 31, of Bamboo Village; Trevonlee Walker, 33, of Golconda; appeared before senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine who read the charges to them. A charge of robbery with aggravation against the three alleged that they robbed Crystal Samlal, 21, at the supermarket of $2,072 and 14 cartons of cigarettes valued $3,049. A second charge alleged they had 154.69 grammes of marijuana. A separate charged against Salena alleged that he had three rounds of nine millimetre ammunition.

The charges were laid by PC Marcus Lange of the San Fernando CID. Antoine granted $80,000 bail to Salena and Walker. Prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said Phoolchan had a previous conviction.

He was granted $100,000 bail. They are to return to court on February 28.