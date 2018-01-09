Clubs to vie for $100,000 in NSL T20 competition

TROPHY TIME... and NSL director of sport Paul Charles, hands over the trophy to T20 champions Spoilers’ captain Mukesh Boodoosingh watched by league president from left Lincoln Persad and chairman Terry Gangoo.

GEORGE BAPTISTE

When the 20th season in the Nationwide Sports League (NSL) T20 competition begins, clubs will be aiming at over $100,000 in prize money.

The winning team in the premiership division will collect $30,000 with the runners-up getting $15,000. The third-placed team gets $6,000.

And the fourth to eighth placed teams will share $10,000.

In the championship division, the winner’s purse will be $20,000, runners-up $10,000 and third $4,000, with the fourth to eighth teams sharing $8,000.

Chairman Terry Gangoo said, this season, which is scheduled to bowl off on February 20, teams in the premiership division will be allowed to field only one National Cricket League player each.However, teams in the championship division will not be allowed to field any player(s) from the National Cricket League.

According to NSL president Lincoln Persad, to celebrate their 20th anniversary, the league will bowl off at the Brian Lara Academy with a double header feature in premiership division winners Spoilers and runners-up Metronomes.

The other game will be with championship division teams.

Meanwhile, the NSL distributed over $50,000 in prize money at a recent ceremony to last year’s winners.

Spoilers got the $25,000 winners prize in the premiership division with runners-up Metronomes pocketing $10,000. Links XI got the third place prize of $4,000.

A prize of $2,000 went to fourth-placed Hillpiece, while Valley Line,fifth; sixth-placed D&D Auto; seventh-placed New Settlement; and eighth-placed Starwars each got $1,000.

Spoilers’ Avalon Cuffy was voted player of the year and also won the prize as man of the match in the final.

The Best Batsman prize went to Ravindra Rampersd (Spoilers); Best Bowler to Damion Samuel (Links XI); Best fielkdsmen - Ameer Buckreedan (Links XI); Best Wicketkeeper - Stephan Seebo (Starwars); Highest Individual Score - Mukesh Boodoosingh (Spoilers); Links XI were named Best Disciplined team, while New Settlement got the Most Promising Team award.

Teams wanting to register for this year’s competition can contact Gangoo at 740-1128; Nagessar 757-8563; Shaffeith Mohammed 333-5597,

All teams are invited to a league meeting tomorrow at the St Michael’s Community College, upstairs Capital Insurance, Cipero Street, San Fernando, starting 7 pm.