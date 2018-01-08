Rain or shine, Panorama goes on

Robert Tobitt and Pan Jammers.

GARY CARDINEZ

The preliminary round of the judging of the 2018 Panorama for Single Pan bands got off to a late start in the Eastern Region on Sunday afternoon in unpredictable weather.

Players and supporters of Trinidad East Side Symphony came out in brilliant sunshine but were faced with a number of delays that were caused by circumstances beyond their control, including sudden downpours of rain.

Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly and Pan Trinbago President Keith Diaz were both in attendance.

It was not until an hour later than the 2 pm scheduled start time that arranger Anslem Campbell was able to take charge of his players and they began their rendition of Neil “Iwer” George’s Nah Do Dat. During the performance models displayed costumes from Branches mas band.

A little later, at Potential Pan Theatre in Malick, the all-female members of the Platinum Steel Orchestra eagerly awaited the judges. With a full complement of players they performed Natasha Joseph’s arrangement of Superblue’s Soca Baptist, which was well recieved by supporters.

In Santa Cruz, Pan Jammers gave a spirited performance of Robert Tobitt’s arrangement of Superblue’s Signal to Lara. West Indies batsman Darren Bravo was among the members of the audience.

Chord Masters’ rendition of Mighty Shadow’s Stranger was performed at the band’s Laventille Road pan yard, and at Second Street, San Juan, San Juan All Stars performed Hammond Mitchell’s arrangement of Lord Kitchener’s Ironman.

San Juan East Side Symphony welcomed the judges to the yard of Chill and Grill on the Eastern Main Road in Petit Bourg.

As the band performed Akiba Joseph’s arrangement of Christopher “Tambu” Herbert’s Dis Party is It, electrical problems plunged the entire yard into darkness. But that did not stop the band from finishing its performance.