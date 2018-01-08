Couva Children’s Hospital water tank ruptures

The water tank which ruptured yesterday at the Couva Children’s Hospital.

A stainless steel water tank on the Couva Children’s Hospital compound ruptured early Monday morning after one of the welded seams burst, unable to withstand the water pressure.

A senior executive at the Urban Development Company (UDeCoTT) said while it is still unclear what led to the rupture, the contractors, the Shanhai Construction Group, is taking responsibility for a “latent defect.”

In a release, UDeCoTT said while the tank is on the compound, it is in a solitary location away from the main hospital and training facilities, so no other major asset was damaged, nor was anyone hurt. A second water tank remains functional and the hospital continues to have a full water supply.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh told Newsday he was aware of the incident and was expecting a report from UDeCoTT later today (Tuesday).

On Sunday, in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said steps were being taken by the government to find a suitable operator for the facility, and if they were unsuccessful by April, it would be intergrated into the state healthcare system.

The hospital was completed in March 2015 for US$1.3 billion, as a flagship project of the then Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led administration.