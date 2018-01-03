Khan, SC insists: the CJ must resign

ISRAEL PROTESTS: Attorney Israel Khan, SC, displays posters from the railing of his Port of Spain law firm yesterday to reiterate his call for Chief Justice Ivor Archie to resign. PHOTO BY RATTAN JADOO

Senior Counsel Israel Khan yesterday renewed his call for Chief Justice Ivor Archie to resign amid several allegations being publicly made against the head of the Judiciary.

Among these allegations are that the CJ recommended people including close friend Dillian Johnson for State housing, while another is that he tried to influence Supreme Court judges to change their personal State-provided security in favour of a private security company which employed Johnson as a consultant.

Yesterday, Khan displayed two signs from the balcony of his office which is obliquely opposite the CJ’s office in the Hall of Justice. One sign read, ‘All Is Not Well On Knox Street’, while the other stated, ‘CJ Archie’s Options -- Resign now -- Answers to section 137 tribunal -- Face criminal charge of misbehaviour (in public office or 15 years imprisonment).’

Khan said the signs were to alert the public that despite all the information that is in the public domain, nothing so far has been done to explain or rectify the situation which brings the Judiciary into disrepute. “The signs are a protestation that nothing is being done and as each day goes by, it is getting worse and worse. There is a saying that a photograph tells a thousand words.

“When a man is charged for murder is it not an allegation? It is alleged to a certain extent that the Law Association gathered all the evidence and, asking for advice which is in the public domain, whether it could trigger (Section) 137. The newspaper is a member of the Fourth Estate and has a constitutional right to the Freedom of the Press. We are not saying he has committed these offences...it is alleged. The evidence is in the public domain,” Khan insisted.

Khan said the media has a right to carry allegations within the ambit of Freedom of the Press, on matters deemed to be in the public’s interest.

He said that operations of the Judiciary and issues that may affect said operations, fall squarely within the parameters of, ‘the public’s interest’.

Asked if he was aware that CJ Archie’s friend Johnson had fled to the UK and is now seeking asylum there, Khan said he could not independently confirm this. On the issue of seeking asylum, Khan said, “One would first have to show that they could be incarcerated, executed, held in prison without a trial or held for their political views in order to be granted asylum.

“His life is in danger because he spoke out against an official and they want to silence him...that is an allegation. I doubt they would have granted him asylum that quickly (as was claimed in a social media post). That is his word,” Khan said. Attempts to reach British High Commissioner to TT, Tim Stew for comment yesterday proved futile.