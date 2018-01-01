Baby Jahane is #1 for 2018

HE’S FIRST: Jewel Murray holds her newborn son Jahane, the first baby to be born on New Year’s Day, at the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital yesterday. (SEE PAGES 6 AND 7)

Midwives and nurses were kept very busy during the first few hours of the new year with eight babies being born between 12.17 am and 12.30 pm at the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital and Port of Spain General Hospital.

Jewel Murray, 27, of St Joseph was the first of three mothers to welcome their bundles of joy at the Mt Hope hospital. Baby Jahane was born at 12.17 am weighing 3.325 kilograms. His mother was showered with hugs and kisses from her family when it was announced she was the first to deliver this year. Murray told Newsday she was happy to know her second son came into the world healthy.

“My experience here was very good,” Murray said.

“The midwives were helpful and patient with me and I am glad this part is over. I had a smooth delivery. My wish for 2018 is for my children to be healthy, strong and prosperous, and crime in the country can come to a stop. I am so happy now he is here.”

Another boy and a girl were also born at Mt Hope between 1.11 am and 1.21. am.

At Port of Spain, 30-year-old Ashley Samaroo of Diego Martin gave birth to her daughter Grace at 3.22 am. Samaroo said her journey was very challenging but, with the assistance from doctors and nurses, her delivery was “good”.

Nikita Charles and her husband Kevon of Laventille stood in awe as they watched over their son who was born at 5.05 am weighing 3.22 kilograms. Nikita said although they did not yet have a name for their son, he was the best gift she could have ever been blessed with for the new year.

“I am so happy,” Nikita said.

“I had the support of the nurses and midwives who worked with me to have him here safe. The staff was extremely helpful. My wish for 2018 is for my children to be successful in everything life has to offer. While I am happy he is here, I am also saddened that the New Year started off with four murders. It is a sad situation and a lot more has to be done to help stop crime in the country. Now it is even more challenging to raise boy children in this society these days, but we will try our best to set them straight.”

Two more boys and another girl were also delivered at Port of Spain.