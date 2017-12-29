Road deaths drop by 13 per cent Arrive Alive praises police proactive approach

Sharon Inglefield, head of Arrive Alive. FILE PHOTO

President of road safety NGO Arrive Alive Sharon Inglefield said a 13 per cent reduction in road traffic deaths from 2016 to 2017 is good news and praised law enforcement for their proactive approach.

“The proactive approach by law enforcement certainly made a difference.”

According to statistics from Arrive Alive up to December 27 the number of road traffic deaths decreased from 134 to 116. Similarly the number of fatal road traffic accidents decreased from 113 to 105, a drop of seven per cent. Inglefield, speaking during a telephone interview, attributed the decrease to the Police Service being supported by the Works and Transport Ministry with more speed guns.

The police received nine more speed guns in November, raising the total to 15.

Inglefield also said the police had more road blocks and breathalyser tests.

She said magistrates in court have been displaying no tolerance for drinking and driving and ticketable offences, and there have been cases of people losing their license. She pointed out the breathalyser was implemented since 2009 and by now people should be planning ahead and ensuring they have alternatives including taxis. Asked to comment on the call by Justice of the Peace Akbar Khan for a rum curfew to curb drunk driving, by mandating that bars, pubs and clubs close by midnight, Inglefield said that it was not an issue.

“People just need to be more responsible and designate a sober driver. The times have changed regarding the acceptance of drinking and driving.”

Returning to the decrease in fatal road accidents and deaths Inglefield said, while it is good news, the vision of Arrive Alive is zero deaths.

“Every life lost is one too many. Every one of these accidents is avoidable.”

On Tuesday night nine-year-old Tyler Edwards was killed in Chaguanas in a vehicular accident.

Inglefield said the driving culture has to change otherwise drivers will find themselves having their driving permits seized.

She pointed out that next year the penalty points system was scheduled to be implemented.