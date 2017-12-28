New local govt cops in 2018

The Rural Development and Local Government Ministry hopes to have a new batch of municipal police officers deployed to each of the 14 local government corporations in Trinidad by mid-2018. Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein said so in a statement today.

"We aim to restore a sense of community to the Municipal Police Service, with an increase of foot patrols and a deepening of relationships amongst the people," he said. Hosein added, "The increase of the Municipal Police Service will certainly have a positive effect on the safety of you and your families in your homes, communities and across our nation.”

The statement issued by the ministry said it is now awaiting the final merit list from the service commission. Once that list is received, the successful candidates will move forward in the process, undergoing medical and psychological testing. This will be followed by a four-month training programme led by the Office of Law Enforcement Policy (OLEP).