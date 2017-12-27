Marabella police give family’s new home a front door

Officers of the Marabella police station with Kay Greene and her children at Bayshore, Marabella.

A door to her house installed, Kay Greene spent a safe Christmas with her children.

This is thanks to the women police officers at the Marabella station, who held a raffle to provide underprivileged children with Christmas gifts.

They remembered Greene, 32, whose house was destroyed in a fire on Boxing Day last year at Bayshore, Marabella. She lived with her four young children for a while in the Bayshore pavilion, but worked hard and started to rebuild her house.

A few weeks ago Greene completed the house, but it was still missing a front door.

Last week the police held a Christmas treat for children in the community and turned up at Greene’s home. They presented her children with toys and also brought a new door, which they installed. She had been living in the house with just a curtain hanging at the entrance.

Greene told the officers she got more than what she bargained for this Christmas.

“It was as if an angel came knocking,” she said.

The police said the door was provided with funds left over from the toy raffle drive and thanks to Ramlagan’s Hardware in Couva.