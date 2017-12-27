Homeless for 2018

MY LIFE: Neil Christian spends his days sitting on Chacon Street, Port of Spain seeking monetary aid from passers-by.

It is almost the end of 2017 and the homeless situation in the city of Port of Spain is still thriving.

While the authorities have not been able to give an actual figure of the homeless on the streets, the number could be between 300 and 600.

There has been a collaboration among the Social Development Ministry, Health Ministry, Ministry of Local Government, National Security Ministry, the Attorney General’s office and the city corporation to get the homeless off the streets.

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez said they were looking to utilise one of the abandoned buildings to accommodate those who were less fortunate where they could be assessed.

One of the buildings being looked at is at the corner of Duncan Street and Independence Square and once housed the Ministry of Health.

There has been a concern that some of the homeless could pose a threat to people as some of them tended to demonstrate violent behaviour.

Martinez said these individuals who may have mental illnesses would be transferred to St Ann’s psychiatric hospital for evaluation.

“Some of them have been to the hospital before, but sometimes the hospital cannot hold them because when they are taking their medication, they would appear to be fine,” he said.

“We are hoping when we institute the assessment centre we will encourage people to stop feeding the homeless on the streets and there would be a place where corporate Trinidad and the NGOs could now go and feed the homeless. They would have showers and a place for them to sleep. There would be some by-laws that would discourage people from sleeping in the squares and under papers on the streets.”

Social Development Minister Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn said they had gotten Cabinet approval for the recommendation of the working community for this project which was a continuum of care proposal.

“We take them off the streets and determine what are the rehabilitation needs of the person and transitional housing, if that is required, is provided.”

The minister said it was difficult to get a fixed figure on the number of homeless as they could be migratory and moved around where they could get more from the public, or if they were threatened.

Besides the streets, many of the socially displaced have taken to sleeping in Tamarind Square. Some seemed to have turned it into their own private space by putting up tents and hanging their laundry. They were eventually given a court order telling them they had to evacuate.

One homeless man, Hugh Bernard, challenged the State on this order, but was ordered by the court to vacate the premises. He is now appealing the case.

When Newsday caught up with Bernard yesterday, he was sitting opposite Tamarind Square wearing a pair of sunglasses, his legs covered with a torn black jacket.

“It is not going to help me,” Bernard said. “I have been out of there for six weeks already and no help in sight, so it seems like I’m gonna have to make it on my own. Everything is just talk. I am not depending on anybody to do anything for me. Don’t make me repeat myself.” Bernard said he has not tried to find work because he was “preoccupied securing my stuff.”

Sitting outside the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, George Alphonso said his family no longer wanted him.

“I used to live in Barataria, then I went to the United States but I was deported a few years ago. I just take it one day at a time,” he said.

Hazel Alexander said she has been living in a homeless shelter for the past three years after being deported from the US.

“I lived in the States for 33 years and then they send me back. I had nowhere to go so this is where I am today. My kids are with their dads. I come out here to get some change, buy some things. I want to get some new shoes. I have tried getting a job, but there is nothing, she said.

Neil Christian said he has been living on the streets for 27 years.

“My family doesn’t want me. I will tell you the truth, I am an alcoholic and they don’t like the drinking. When my brother was alive he used to help me and he dead and he gone and all of them throw me away. My two children put me out,” he said.

Christian said he slept wherever he could, including outside Republic Bank, Woodford Square and other establishments that would shield him from rainy weather.