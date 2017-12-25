Central family cries out for help: ‘We have no home’

HOMELESS: Family members from left, Phyllis Daniel, Roger Guy, four, Ricardo Daniel, six, Orlando Guy, 11, and Separion Guy, stand near the ruins of their home in Caratal.

While children across the country were anxious to open their gifts under the Christmas tree yesterday morning, four young children of Caratal Road, Gasparillo, were praying that the next Christmas meets them in a new home.

Roger, four, Ricardo, six, Orlando, 11, and Ronaldo, 13, live with their mother Phyllis Daniel, 26, and 40-year-old father Separion Guy in an abandoned house because their house was recently destroyed by fire. Guy recalled his no end of troubles in seeking shelter for his family.

He said that despite the many difficulties he faced, he had a wooden house in Caratal which was home to his family.

However, heavy rains in the month of October resulted in a tree falling on the back part of the house. Guy and his family were asleep when on the night of October 22, they were awoken by a crashing sound. A hog plum tree fell on the roof and demolished the back portion of the house. Guy was forced to take his family to live at a relative’s home in Marabella.

Weeks later, he took his family back to the partially demolished house in Caratal, but on November 28, tragedy struck again. He told the Newsday, “The thing is we had a home. I had a home.” On that fateful day, Guy said, no one was at home when fire broke out and destroyed the house completely. The family lost all their furniture and appliances.

Guy said, “I have been struggling to make ends meet. I don’t beg. I just work hard to see about my family and this happened just like that. It hurts me to know I have reached a point when I feel so helpless that I can’t do anything for my children and wife.”

Guy had no where to take his family, but he eventually found a condemned house a short distance away along the Caratal Road.

Guy told the Newsday, “I did not have a choice. It was either I move into this house or live on the streets. We don’t have any family that we can turn to for help. I am just so sorry my children have to go through this.

“They should not be thinking that their house could collapse; it’s Christmas time and children should be thinking about what they are going to get for Christmas.

“But when your life and the lives of your children are at risk, there is no time to think about Christmas. All you can do is pray.”

Ten years ago, Guy made an application to the Housing and Development Corporation (HDC) for a house, but is yet to receive a reply.

For Guy and in his family, living in an abandoned house is no bed of roses.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Christmas Eve, Guy appealed for the HDC to respond to the plea of his children.

Anyone wishing to assist the family can call Guy on 272-7393 or 388-9978.