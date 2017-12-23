Valencia man found with gun

A 20-year-old man from KP Lands, Valencia is in police custody after he tried to flee from police officers while in possession of a firearm.

In a release sent to the media yesterday, police said members of the Northern Division were conducting an exercise in Arima on Thursday when at about 8.10 pm, they noticed a suspicious looking man wearing a knapsack on his back, standing on the roadway.

Police said they approached the man, searched him and found a revolver and five rounds of ammunition in his bag. But while being searched, the man tried to run away. He was caught shortly after.