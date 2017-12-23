Security tender for OPM

Tenders have been invited for security services for a year at five facilities run by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

Newsday has been reliably informed that the facilities in question fall under the ambit of the Gender and Children Affairs Division of the OPM. A senior government official told Newsday they have always been covered by private security arrangements.

The official said security for the OPM in St Clair, as well as the Diplomatic Centre and Prime Minister’s Official Residence in St Ann’s, will continue to be provided by members of the police and the Defence Force. They took over security at these venues from a private firm last year. The tender notice, dated December 12, says the deadline for submission is 1 pm on January 18.

The Central Tenders Board (CTB) said it will not bind itself to accept the lowest or any tender. Tenderers are required to pay a deposit of $500 to the director of contracts of the CTB between 9 am and noon, Monday to Friday. Further technical information can be obtained from Justin Joseph, economic analyst at the OPM.

The CTB said it reserved the right to cancel the bidding process in its entirety or even partially, without defraying any cost incurred by any firm in submitting the tender.

