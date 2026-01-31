‘Batman’ pleads guilty to manslaughter, apologies to victim's family

Justice Devan Rampersad -

A High Court judge has sentenced Shervon Darvick “Batman” Grant for the 2014 killing of Damien Alexander, leaving him with a little over four years left to serve after credit for time already spent in custody.

Grant, 42, of Upper La Puerta, Diego Martin, appeared before Justice Devan Rampersad earlier this week after pleading guilty to manslaughter (unlawful act) arising out of a fatal altercation outside a St James bar nearly 12 years ago.

According to the agreed facts, the incident occurred around 4.10 am on June 7, 2014, at the corner of Brunton Road and the Western Main Road. Police were called to the scene outside the Dusk Till Dawn Casino, where Alexander was found bleeding from a severe wound to his neck. He was taken to the St James Hospital and later transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died.

A witness told police he had been “liming” nearby when he saw Alexander involved in an argument with Grant outside the Universal Bar. During the confrontation, Grant broke a Carib bottle and approached Alexander. Moments later, Alexander was seen bleeding heavily from his neck before running a short distance and collapsing.

Grant was later arrested at Freddie’s Bakery on Church Street, St James, and taken to the St James police station. A post-mortem conducted by Dr Hugh Des Vignes found that Alexander died from a stab or incised wound to the neck. Investigators recovered a broken bottle, blood samples and a blood-soaked bandana from the scene.

During a cautioned interview on June 9, 2014, Grant admitted that he was in the vicinity at the time and acknowledged stabbing Alexander during the altercation after being shown CCTV footage of the incident.

Grant was charged with murder on June 13, 2014. The preliminary inquiry began in 2015, with committal proceedings completed in 2017. He was indicted in 2021. After plea discussions with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Grant agreed in November 2025 to plead guilty to manslaughter.

In mitigation, defence attorneys Tristle Khan-Leu and Tracy Wiltshire told the court that the offence was not premeditated and involved a single, impulsive act during a heated encounter. They pointed to Grant’s intoxication at the time, his immediate admission, and his lengthy pre-sentence incarceration of approximately 11 years and seven months.

The defence also highlighted Grant’s efforts at rehabilitation while in custody, including academic studies, participation in prison programmes, and his role as an assistant pastor with The Way of Holiness ministry at the Port of Spain prison. A written statement of remorse from Grant was also placed before the court, in which he apologised to Alexander’s family and expressed regret for the pain caused to both families.

Justice Rampersad considered the principles of sentencing, including punishment, deterrence, prevention and rehabilitation. After applying the agreed framework, discounts for the guilty plea, and credit for time already served, the court imposed a sentence that leaves Grant with just over four years remaining.

In a letter of remorse, Grant said he was “truly sorry” for taking Alexander’s life.

“I know that what I did was wrong, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I apologise horrible and terrible mistake I made in taking his life.

“I know that being ‘out of it’ is no excuse. A person's life is precious, and I had no right to take his. There is no good reason for what I did.

“I feel it most for the family of Damion Alexander. I am very sorry for the pain, suffering. trauma and loss I have caused all of you. I know that I cannot give back the time you lost with Damion and I think about the hurt I caused every day, and I beg for mercy and your forgiveness.”

Grant also apologised to his son, mother and family.

“I am sorry for the pain and shame I have put you through.

“In my time here, I have turned to God. I ask for God the Father and Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour for forgiveness and for a new path. I pray every day to be a better man and to get back into society to show what God has done in my life and to help others and preach the gospel of Christ to do what is right and to fulfil God's purpose for me.”