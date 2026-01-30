UWI thankful for Newsday's service

-

THE EDITOR: The University of the West Indies (The UWI) St Augustine Campus wishes to formally convey its appreciation to the Newsday newspapers for the many years of dedicated, professional and insightful media coverage provided to the university and the wider national community.

Throughout its history, Newsday has played an invaluable role in informing the national community about the work, achievements and intellectual contributions of The UWI. Through dedicated columns such as UWI on the Ground, the newspaper has consistently highlighted the breadth of research, scholarship and societal impact emerging from the campus.

Newsday has also demonstrated a strong commitment to nurturing student voices by publishing articles from students across multiple faculties. This support continues to the present, most recently evidenced by the publication of the student article, UWl's Institute of Gender and Development Studies – Advocating for women's equality, empowerment in TT, on December 28, 2025.

No doubt, Newsday's coverage has contributed meaningfully to public's understanding of The UWI's mission, achievements and regional impact as your newspaper has helped to amplify the national discourse through your reporting, analysis and commentary.

The UWI acknowledges the editorial leadership, journalistic integrity and commitment to public service demonstrated by your organization and staff.

On behalf of the university, sincere thanks for the partnership, professionalism and support that Newsday has shown over the years and we extend best wishes to you and the staff members as they move forward to future endeavours.

WYNELL GREGORIO

Director

Marketing and Communications