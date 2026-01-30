The 'newbie' who 'got the shot' behind the lens

Photographer Faith Ayoung on assignment at the Diego Martin Borough Day military parade in 2025. -

Faith Ayoung

I am the youngest photographer who joined the Newsday family in 2024 – January 3.

I joined the week of former prime minister, Basdeo Panday's funeral and as much as I would love to say, it was easy, I would be the biggest liar.

I was not a nervous wreck, but I essentially got a baptism of fire in that experience. It was to me the most major event I had in the first six months of what I consider, my first official 'adulting' job. I was guided well by Jeff K Mayers, Chief Photographer for Newsday at the time, and shown how to handle the situation from capturing colour (crowd shots, people's reaction, what was happening around the event) to the event itself and all the elements of a state funeral. Exhausted is not the word I would describe at the end of that day; however, emotionally fried with a brave face might be a better description. Needless to say, I experienced my first newspaper wrap where, all the photos I took were used from front to back. The knowledge gained in this experience, helped me practise, develop and grow into a photographer who can easily hold her own "out in these streets."

It's interesting to note, the exhaustion I felt became the norm – coming home after a long day of running, hopping, climbing, brisk walking all around Port of Spain to get "the shot" that would be most compelling and tell a thousand words for multiple daily stories, everyday of the week. It would leave you craving sleep. And this is what I noticed of my many colleagues who helped put together the daily newspaper. And all of us with a common goal capturing some of the most heartfelt, colourful, fun-to-read stories about people's lives, their family members, events and daily historical events for the general public to read and learn about – both positive and negative – that shape Trinidad and Tobago.

As I grew, I got more confident to tackle writing – and mean it quite literally – because, it was not a skill that came as easy as recognising a photographic moment. However, thanks to the help of Debra Greaves, Carol Quash,Veela Mungal, Angelo Marcelle, Paula Lindo, and of course Melissa Doughty who helped me edit what I wrote and restructure, I can now say, "I could write a lil something."

To my fellow photographers, all the sub-editors, especially Melanie Waithe who I could harass for all my questions – whether simple or complex, she always had an answer through knowledge or "check with Ken for confirmation" about the matter. To reporters past and present (those who stayed to the end), I could list all the names but I might be over-doing it.

To all, with whom I shared laughter and tears on some of these assignments covering stories, getting drenched in the rain and beating the pavement in 12'o’clock scorching sun, and management who took a chance on someone who didn't have a camera and just came out of university finding herself and a place for her passion, I say, "Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

I can't wait to see where life take us and how much more wonderful things get from here on out.

To all my colleagues, you are an amazing group of talented and naturally gifted individuals, who now have more space for your wings to fly and just like we danced at end our time together at Newsday on January, 27, I hope we dance and get to celebrate blessings coming in our next chapter.