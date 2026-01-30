Playwrights Workshop Trinbago explores perspective with Sashta Jebodh

Sashta Jebodh. Photo courtesy Playwrights Workshop Trinbago -

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) continues its 2026 season with the Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS) on February 4, featuring a new script by actress and budding playwright Sashta Jebodh titled A Work of Art.

The MRTS, which takes place on the first Wednesday of every month at 7 pm, at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop (TTW) remains a vital platform for local dramatists to share their developing work and engage in constructive dialogue with a live audience, said a media release.

In A Work of Art, two workers in a museum clash over a piece of art. The script is about perspective and the meaning attached to things. There is no "right" or "wrong" to how we see things. Or is there?

It is a thought-provoking exploration of perspective and the subjective nature of meaning. The play delves into how we attach value and significance to the objects, people and experiences around us, questioning whether there is a definitive "right" or "wrong" way to perceive the world. Through its narrative, Jebodh challenges the audience to consider if reality is a fixed canvas or a fluid interpretation shaped by the eye of the beholder.

Jebodh is an actress and budding playwright. She has acquired a bachelor's in theatre arts and literatures in English from the UWI. Jebodh focuses her creativity by being a part of Playwrights Workshop Trinbago, Torch Theatre Company and is one half of a podcast duo called Waiz Dat?

Members of the public, students and theatre enthusiasts are invited to attend the reading and participate in the feedback session to assist in the further development of the script. The script is also being considered for staging in the dramatic readings, the release added.

The event takes place at Trinidad Theatre Workshop, 6 Newbold Street, St Clair, Port of Spain from 7 pm.

Admission is free.

For more information about Playwrights Workshop Trinbago, to submit a script for reading in the MRTS, or to learn about upcoming events e-mail: playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com, call /Text/WhatsApp 351-6293 or visit Facebook & Instagram: @playwrightsworkshoptt