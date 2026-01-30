My journey with Newsday

-

THE EDITOR: I write this letter with gratitude, reflection, and no small measure of emotion following the news of Newsday’s winding-up. Though time has passed since my departure, the significance of this moment has settled deeply.

My journey with Newsday began in November 2022, when an aspiring young journalist’s dream came true. After applying for what felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I secured an interview I will never forget. I still remember the look on the face of then editor-in-chief Judy Raymond. In that moment, I was pulled in opposite directions, caught between excitement and uncertainty. There was also a visible tension between her well-known aversion to my favourite punctuation mark, the Oxford comma, and the quiet understanding that I was standing on the brink of a new professional chapter. That brief exchange, small as it may seem, symbolised something larger: the shaping of voice, discipline, and journalistic rigour.

My first day was anything but gentle. I was paired with senior journalist Jensen La Vende to cover a story on a kidnapping that later became a suspected murder. Nervous but determined, I was guided and prepared with care, and by the end of that very first day I had earned a byline on a front-page story. It was not just an introduction to the newsroom, but an initiation into responsibility, resilience, and trust.

The Newsday office itself was alive with warmth and camaraderie. From friendly banter with Keino Swamber that lightened deadline pressure, to the humour and animated exchanges shared with Shane Superville and Ryan Hamilton-Davis there was always space for humanity alongside hard news. Morning conversations with Sean Douglas about social happenings, his love for doubles, and his family; Friday afternoons filled with Melissa Doughty’s singing in anticipation of karaoke all made the newsroom feel vibrant and alive.

Beyond the newsroom, I was deeply grateful for the support Newsday extended to my Carnival endeavours. When I chose to evolve my creative path, the organisation continued to stand by me, agreeing to feature the band each year, including this most recent season before the paper’s wind-up. That willingness to support both my journalistic foundation and my cultural expression spoke volumes about the institution’s understanding of creativity, community, and growth.

I deeply appreciated the friendship I built with Elizabeth Gonzales, as well as the care and attentiveness of news editor Eeili Hackshaw, who never hesitated to offer an encouraging word or quiet motivation, particularly during moments of doubt or the dreaded writer’s block. Those gestures, though simple, carried lasting impact.

I also formed a meaningful friendship with Sureash Cholai, whose sudden passing affected me deeply. In grief, any distance between former colleagues dissolved, and we moved as one. That solidarity remains one of the most profound lessons Newsday imparted.

Some of my fondest memories are tied to my children stories and human-interest pieces. One assignment, initially assumed to be routine, unfolded unexpectedly and became a front-page cover story on the eve of my birthday, a reminder that journalism rewards attentiveness and humility.

I remain grateful for the five “Well Done” certificates I received during my short tenure, which I have kept as reminders that excellence was recognised and encouraged.

Newsday is where I found my footing. Through its standards, mentorship, and daily discipline, I was taught and equipped with the tools that continue to shape my work: respect for accuracy, an understanding of responsibility, and a commitment to integrity. For over three decades, the institution stood as a pillar of journalism in this country, and I am grateful to have been formed within that tradition.

To the staff of Daily News Ltd, past and present, thank you. May your futures be bright, and may the lessons you imparted continue to live on through those you've impacted.

CHERISSE L BERKELEY

via e-mail