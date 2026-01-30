LATT condemns attacks on Independent Senators

Independent Senator Dr Desiree Murray speaking during the Senate debate on January 20. - Lincoln Holder

THE Law Association of TT (LATT) has expressed its concern over the accusations made by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar against the Independent Senators who voted against the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) (Special Security and Community Development Measures) Bill, 2026.

The UNC-led government was seeking to introduce zones of special operations to replace the July 18, 2025 state of emergency (SoE) which ends on January 31.

The bill was passed in the House of Representatives at 3.30 am on January 17 with a vote of 27 for and 11 against.

On January 27, the bill was defeated in the Senate after eight Independent Senators and six Opposition Senators voted against it. Independent Senator Courtney Mc Nish abstained.

In a Facebook post on January 28, Persad-Bissessar accused two independent senators of seeking personal favours in exchange for votes.

She stated, “I fully expected the President’s Senators to vote against the Law Reform (ZOSO) Bill, 2026. During the debate, two of the President’s Senators approached a senior Government Senator seeking personal favours in exchange for support and for securing the remaining votes needed for passage. Those requests were rejected. From that moment, it was clear the Bill would not pass.

“They know who they are. They must live with that shame.”

Persad-Bissessar did not stop at the Independent senators laying blame on the Opposition and its supporters.

“This is why I warn about the fake ‘eat-a-food’ elite. They do not care about decent, hardworking citizens – only self-interest and privilege.

“The PNM and its supporters also fail to grasp a basic fact: It is amazing and amusing that the PNM hierarchy and their supporters still do not yet understand that your UNC government has more powers under an SoE than it would have had under the ZOSO bill. Your UNC government was actually trying to dilute and limit the state’s SoE powers by introducing the ZOSO legislation to use instead of an SoE.”

In a news release on January 29, Leader of Government Business Barry Padarath said the government “stands firmly and unapologetically” with Persad-Bissessar.

Padarath said the defeat of the bill marks a dark and shameful moment in TT’s history.

“Their actions in the Senate have spoken louder than any speech. When faced with a clear choice, to protect law-abiding citizens or to maintain the status quo that benefits criminals, they chose the latter,” he stated.

He said the Independent Senators, aided and abetted by the PNM, chose to side with paralysis, political gamesmanship, and criminal comfort, over the lives of safety, and law-abiding citizens.

LATT said making grave accusations against parliamentarians without providing sufficient particulars to permit identification, investigation, or response, is inimical to the proper functioning of our democratic institutions.

It said that, if true, these accusations would constitute serious misconduct.

“Such allegations place all nine Independent Senators under a cloud of suspicion while affording none the opportunity to clear their name. If there is substance to these claims, the appropriate course is to provide the relevant details to the proper authorities so that a fair inquiry may be conducted. If such particulars cannot be provided, the repetition of unverifiable accusations serves only to undermine public confidence in our Parliament.”

LATT said if particulars cannot be provided, the repetition of unverifiable accusations serves only to undermine public confidence in our Parliament “and ought to be publicly withdrawn.”

It added, “The presumption of innocence is a cornerstone of our legal system. Public condemnation in the absence of proof is inconsistent with the values that ought to guide discourse in a society governed by the rule of law.

The release added, “Furthermore, the association notes with concern the tenor of recent public commentary directed at holders of constitutional office, including the Office of the President. Whatever political disagreements may arise, respect for our constitutional institutions and their officeholders is essential to the preservation of democratic governance. The Law Association calls upon all parties to conduct debate on matters of national importance with civility and due regard for the dignity of the offices concerned. The Independent Senators occupy a unique and vital role in our bicameral Parliament.”

It reminded TT that these politicians are appointed to bring independent judgment to bear on legislation and to represent the diverse interests of our society.

“Attacks upon Independent Senators for voting according to their conscience — particularly in circumstances where they have articulated reasoned objections to legislation and proposed amendments that were not entertained — risk chilling the very independence that their office demands,” it said.