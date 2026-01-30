Horizons Art Gallery set to host silent art auction

-

Horizons Art Gallery will present a one-day silent art auction, offering collectors and art enthusiasts the opportunity to acquire select original works from a private collection.

A media release said, the auction features notable local and regional artists, including Lisa O’Connor, Joanna Aldred, Colin Boothman, Shawn Peters, Ken Crichlow, Glen Roopchand, Sarah Beckett and more.

Attendees may view and bid on a carefully curated selection of artworks, selected for their quality and individuality. The silent auction format allows for a relaxed and thoughtful viewing experience, encouraging personal connection with each piece, the release said.

This intimate, one-day-only event invites both seasoned collectors and first-time buyers to engage with the artwork in a refined gallery setting and participate at their own pace.

Space is limited, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to view the collection and place their bids.

The auction will take place at the gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain February 3 from 5 pm-7 pm.

For further info call 628-9769 or 280-3058.